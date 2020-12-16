The Best of Houston's Uptown + Galleria
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Uppity, uppity. Between the Galleria mall, with its high-end retail stores, and River Oaks, where Houston's rich and famous live, this is definitely the swankiest part of town. With it comes a lot of great dining options.
3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Ah, Tiny Boxwood's—this place is super relaxing. It's a bit tucked away, inside a plant nursery complex, but absolutely lovely once you find it. It's a great place to get brunch and a delicious lemonade.
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098, USA
In a city like Houston, which is bursting with international flavor, it’s not difficult to find fantastic Indian food. But Anita Jaisinghani, who formerly owned the beloved Indika, serves up the best of the best with Pondicheri. The menu here...
2047 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
With a wide array of both local and national designers, Hemline has pieces that are trendy while still remaining classic. Come to Houston with some extra room in your suitcase!
2424 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Representing more internationally and nationally known design and lifestyle products than any other Houston store, Kuhl-Linscomb is a wonderland of art, jewelry, perfume, cosmetics, home decor, gifts, and everything beautiful. The massive space is...
3601, 3601, 2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Built in 1939, this is Houston's oldest continually operating movie theater, showing lots of independent and foreign films, as well as monthly midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room. Try to get tickets for a showing in the...
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Runners flock to Memorial Park to run its 3-mile loop one, two, or five times. But there’s so much more to discover here, like 30 miles of hiking trails, a golf course, a swimming pool, and facilities for tennis, softball, croquet, and...
4053 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027, USA
At Escalante's you'll find upscale Tex-Mex and some pretty good margaritas. It's a Houston-only chain with a lively, colorful atmosphere and attentive service. This location is part of an area called Highland Village, which is a great outdoor...
6 BLVD Place, 1800 Post Oak Blvd #6170, Houston, TX 77056, USA
This is a fantastic high-end restaurant near the Galleria mall, housed in an elegant, modern building with an open but warm atmosphere. Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner, RDG features a menu that is contemporary, with a great deal of...
3939 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Pronounced "wee-zee's," Ouisie's is steeped in Southern heritage, and has foods with regional, American, and ethnic influences. For nearly 20 years now, Houstonians have been enjoying dishes like crispy fried Gulf Coast oysters, parmesan-crusted...
