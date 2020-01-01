The Best Hotels in Sydney
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Sydney is arguably home to Australia's best hotels, situated next to famous beaches, buzzy food scenes, and many cultural attractions. We've compiled a list of our favorites accommodations in several neighborhoods, and even included some properties that are outside the city but that may inspire an unforgettable sidetrip.
57 Foveaux St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
The bronze-tile pattern at the entrance of 57 Hotel—a 92-room boutique property in the heart of bustling Surry Hills—echoes the mosaic of windows that soar seven stories up. But the stamped-tin awning out front and the gold ceiling...
5 Bridge St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Opened in time for the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the Establishment is a pioneering 31-room boutique hotel housed in an 1890s steel plant near the modern-day stock exchange building downtown. Managed by the hospitality group Merivale—which started as a...
199 George St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
At the northern end of George Street, opposite Circular Quay and the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Four Seasons hotel offers everything guests might need, right on the doorstep of the Sydney Harbour. It’s no surprise this is one of the most...
34 Harrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Chiseled from a sandstone-and-brick wool factory on the site of Sydney’s first hospital, the Harbour Rocks Hotel is one of the most historic accommodations in the Rocks—and maybe the most haunted. Hotel staff say part of the building, named...
33 Cross St, Sydney NSW 2028, Australia
The Eastern Suburbs’ most luxurious property is tucked away in the European-style village of Double Bay. It’s an exclusive retreat for those wishing to fly under the radar or travelers wanting a bayside vacation away from the city center. Draped...
89-113 Kent St, Millers Point NSW 2000, Australia
A longtime favorite among royalty, rock stars, actors, and visiting dignitaries, the Langham hotel completed a $30 million renovation in December 2014. London-based GA Designs was charged with retaining the hotel’s stately character—check out the...
14 Kings Cross Rd, Potts Point NSW 2011, Australia
Formerly the Diamant. This hotel has changed management.
Just a block east of the iconic Coca-Cola billboard that stands at the entrance to Kings Cross is the Larmont. This 76-room property—sandwiched between Potts Point and...
267 Darlinghurst Rd, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
Owned by Terry Kaljo—a former model and founder of the Contemporary Hotels collection of upscale rental homes and villas—the Medusa Boutique Hotel offers 18 unique accommodations in Darlinghurst, an eclectic area and the epicenter of Sydney’s gay...
1 Kensington St, Chippendale NSW 2008, Australia
The cornerstone of the Kensington Street Precinct, at the heart of the funky Chippendale neighborhood, the Old Clare is the storied pub she used to be and so much more. Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects built a glass-and-steel walkway between the...
139 Murray St, Pyrmont NSW 2009, Australia
Formerly the 1888 Hotel.
What used to be a wool shed in the middle of a sheep farming area is now a youthful hotel that celebrates the Pyrmont district’s heritage while featuring the full suite of modern amenities. Opened in 2013, the hotel...
6 Cowper Wharf Rd, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Formerly Blue Sydney.
Carefully constructed around support beams and pipes from a 100-year-old wheat and wool wharf, this hoteloffers a beautiful mix of old and new that juts out into the Woolloomooloo harbor. The Heritage Level is where you’ll...
80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Why we love it: Former movie studio headquarters turned stylish lifestyle hub and hotel
The Highlights:
- A location in lively Surrey Hills
- Unique amenities from building neighbors, like cafe room service and complimentary yoga
-...
7 Hickson Rd, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
The award for most prized piece of Sydney real estate must go to the Park Hyatt. The hotel is tucked directly beneath the Harbour Bridge, and many rooms showcase head-on views of the Sydney Opera House, perfectly framed in floor-to-ceiling windows...
11 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000, Australia
You can hear water lapping beneath the floorboards of this boutique hotel, inhabiting a 1912 pier just west of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. This is where ferry passengers used to wait to cross the harbor before the bridge was built. A hotel was...
83 High View Rd, Pretty Beach NSW 2257, Australia
The name hints at the experience, but it doesn’t quite do it justice. Pretty Beach House is not just pretty; it’s stunning. Nestled into a seven-and-a-half-acre swath of semitropical Bouddi National Park, roughly a 90-minute drive or...
9 Olympic Blvd, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127, Australia
Sports fans, go west. The Pullman at Sydney Olympic Park allows guests to sleep at the site of the epic Summer Olympic Games that Sydney hosted in 2000. But Olympic Park is not just for Olympics buffs; it’s also home to ANZ Stadium, the home field...
176 Cumberland St, The Rocks NSW 2000, Australia
Towering over the tin roofs of the historic Rocks district, the Shangri-La Hotel has helped set the standard for Sydney hospitality, not to mention harbor views. Alongside the Asian influences, personal attention, and secret scent (it’s not just...
