The Best Hotels in Dubai
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From family-friendly hotels with adjoining water parks to romantic, Arabian-inspired oases, Dubai’s sprawling beach resorts are among the world’s best. If you’re seeking local culture, try the boutique hotels in the historic Al Fahidi neighborhood. And yes, you can stay in the tallest building in the world here, with a room inside the Burj Khalifa.
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - Dubai - Al Ain Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive from the densely packed skyscrapers and shopping malls of Dubai, Al Maha, which opened in 1999 as the United Arab Emirates' first luxury desert resort, lies within a 55,600-acre nature reserve. Al Maha operates on the African...
Burj Khalifa - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Giorgio Armani chose the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as the site of his first namesake hotel, which is swathed in the Milanese designer’s sober minimalism and signature bronze, brown, gray, and taupe color scheme. Guest rooms...
Al Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City - Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Built in the style of a desert fortress near an endurance horseracing center 45 minutes from the city of Dubai, the family-friendly Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa wraps around an oasis and looks out over gently rolling sand dunes that guests...
2 Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
When it opened in December 1999, the Burj al Arab—a sail-shaped, all-suite skyscraper hotel built on an artificial island—put Dubai on the map as an over-the-top travel destination and became a landmark. Even today, the Burj al Arab sets the...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Though the airport and city highlights are all a quick drive away, the Fairmont feels like a true getaway thanks to its setting on Palm Jumeirah island. There, surrounded by views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina, you’ll find 381 guest...
Jumeirah St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Opened in 1997, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is one of Dubai’s first modern resorts. The broad, wave-shaped tower sits next to a white-sand beach with a full flight of water sports, and it gets year-round traffic including many sun-seeking Russian package...
Madinat Jumeirah - King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dar al Masyaf is a tranquil boutique hotel at the end of a white-sand beach, away from the package-tour and convention crowds. It's located within the sprawling Madinat Jumeirah complex of seaside resorts and a shopping souk modeled after a...
King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
One&Only Royal Mirage, the calmest and most elegant of Dubai’s mainland beach resorts, consists of three Arabian-styled palace hotels set amid a lush, 65-acre palm garden fronted by a three-quarter-mile white-sand beach. The Palace, the oldest...
West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The first of Dubai’s extravagant palm tree–shaped artificial islands once seemed an expensive marketing gimmick; but One&Only The Palm’s prime position on the tip of the outer breakwater—plus thriving starfish and transplanted mature palm...
13th Street, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Wafi city - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
With its gold-hued, Egyptian pyramid-inspired exterior—topped by a glass peak that lights up like a beacon at night—it’s easy to recognize the 19-story Raffles hotel among Dubai’s glittering skyline. Inside, distinguishing...
Al Fahidi St,Bur Dubai - Al Fahidi Neighborhood (formerly Bastakiya),Near Dubai Museum - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Beloved by artists and curators attending the annual Art Dubai fair, XVA Art Hotel wraps around the three courtyards of the restored 19th-century home of the Seddiqi family, prominent traders who became the emirate’s Rolex dealers. Longtime...
