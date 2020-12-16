The Best Hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok can be an unpredictable place—that’s part of its charm. It's got plenty of shopping malls, great street food, and incredible markets, as well as more than enough suitable places to lay your head. The city’s selection of hotels range from the iconic, centrally located Mandarin Oriental to the luxurious Siam, designed by Bill Bensley and set on the Chao Phraya River.
257, 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
The Anantara Riverside’s immense grounds of tropical gardens make it feel a bit like a resort escape, even though it’s a hotel in the middle of one of the world’s busiest cities. Green pathways wind past lily ponds and under shady, flower-filled...
14, 29 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Sukhumvit Road is one of the busiest, most central, and most internationally oriented thoroughfares in Bangkok, so it’s a dream to find this colonial boutique oasis right in the heart of it all. The Cabochon's elegant façade nods at 1920s...
494 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Grand Hyatt Erawan epitomizes modern Bangkok—it's big, busy, and well-located. The hotel is almost its own stop on the Sky Train, and once you step outside, you're on one of the most active corners of metropolitan Asia. Although the Grand Hyatt is...
3/250 Soi Mahatlek Luang 2, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
The Hansar is the perfect blend of urban sophistication with green style. The elegant, neutral-toned decor is set off by walls of ferns and vines; the sleek, long infinity pool is bordered by fragrant plumeria trees; and many rooms enjoy a view of...
48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Opened in 1879, Mandarin Oriental was Thailand’s first hotel and is still among its best, offering a touch of romance from a bygone era. The high-rise buildings are modern and blocklike from the outside, but the interior shines with elegant...
2 N Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Nouveau French meets modern Thai at SO/ Sofitel Bangkok, which takes its design cues from four of the core Chinese elements: Water, Earth, Metal, and Wood. The result is like being transported into a fashion shoot or the pages of a decor magazine:...
333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Located on the left bank of the Chao Phraya River, the Peninsula is one of the most consistently high-ranked hotels in the city, in particular for its attention to service. The rooms are decorated in white and comforting, honey-colored wood, with...
3, 2 Khao Rd, Khwaeng Wachira Phayaban, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
There is nowhere else in Bangkok quite like the Siam Hotel. For starters, it’s owned and run by a Thai rock star, Kamala Sukusol, and her son Krissada. The boutique property includes mid-century timber buildings built by the legendary silk baron...
3 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Thirteenth-century Thai Buddhist architecture inspired by the ancient city of Sukhothai is melded with modern lines, peaked roofs, and white minimalism to create this stunning hotel. Buddha statues and domelike, brick stupa replicas (like those...
