The Best Breakfasts and Brunches in Toronto
Collected by Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Opt for a breakfast pastry, a beautiful egg dish, or a croque monsieur, but fuel up and get the day started right. Brunch is popular up here so most of these places will likely have a line, so get ready to queue up with the locals!
265 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2G8, Canada
There is always a line here and for good reason. Other than Eggsmart, Lady Marmalade knows the permutations of eggs and its eggs bennies. You can even get them gluten free! Aside from eggs, they punch up their comprehensive AM menu with some sweet...
550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON M4W 3X8, Canada
If you ever go to the Evergreen Brickworks, make sure you stop by for a breakfast sandwich at Cafe Belong. You'll get a fresh buttermilk biscuit, eggs and herbs. It's fresh, it's flavourful and you can eat it right by a pond in one of the best...
74 Lippincott St, Toronto, ON M5S 2P1, Canada
You'll always find a lineup outside of Aunties and Uncles tucked away on charming Lippincott Street, a block east of Bathurst and College. The reason? It's one of the best value brunches in town. From the hearty challah with housemade jam, to its...
85 Hanna Ave #104, Toronto, ON M6K 3S3, Canada
For about 25 years, Mildred's Temple (nee Mildred's Pierce) has been known for its doughy, blueberry pancakes. Simply, they are the best. As per their website, the pancakes are called Mrs. Biederhof’s Legendary Light & Fluffy Blueberry Buttermilk...
812 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1H7, Canada
Bonjour Brioche brings a French twist to the land of brunch spots in Leslieville. Choice dishes include poached eggs on salmon with hollandaise on top of a croissant or their croque madame, a cheesier version of their croque monsieur. Of course,...
1128 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1K9, Canada
While most places in Toronto charge on average $13 pre-tax for that most important meal of the day, Okay Okay charges under $10 for the majority of its brunch items. In a retro-diner setting and a expansive street-side patio, you can get...
401 Bay St, Toronto, ON M5H 2Y4, Canada
The Oliver and Bonacini chain of restaurants known for its Canadian cuisine (i.e Canoe Restaurant) brought its distinctive dishes with its newest inception, Bannock, to one of Canada's oldest heritage department stores, The Hudson's Bay Company. A...
635 Gerrard St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1Y2, Canada
Andrea knows her baked goods. With experience at some of the most esteemed bakeries and brunch restaurants in Toronto including Edward Levesque’s and Café Belong, this talented baker has finally struck out on her own in the non-descript East...
699 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6C 1B2, Canada
Out of all of the burgers, I have currently tasted, I would have to say that if you want a beefed up classic burger like The Stockyard’s Beast Style (their version of the Big Mac), it’s the most affordable at $7.50 (for a single patty. A double...
432 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1E3, Canada
Though Le Sélect could be classified as a stereotypical French bistro—with its burgundy leather studded banquettes, black and white tiles and that je ne sais quoi—its French inspired brunch is a pleasant surprise. Condo dwellers get up early to...
