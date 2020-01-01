The Best Bars in Key West
Pull up a stool at a rum bar, enjoy a glass of wine outdoors on a porch, or cool off waterside with a craft beer – there's no shortage of options when thirst hits in this part of the Florida Keys.
429 Caroline St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Porch shares its porch with another bar, Caroline's Other Side, but you won't likely confuse the two. While the Other Side is all about the cocktail, the Porch sticks to beer and wine, and that tight focus pays off. With an international...
429 Caroline St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the land of piña coladas and light beers, The Other Side cocktail lounge is chiseling out new booze territory one ice globe at a time. Drinks, loosely inspired by the Keys, are like nothing else on the island. There’s the frothy...
601 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Chances are that when you return home after your trip to Key West, someone will ask you if you went to the Green Parrot. It's that kind of iconic bar, the kind your parents' friends ended up at over spring break in college long ago. The...
Key West, FL 33040, USA
Located on historic Key West Bight, Waterfront Brewery has an ideal vibe for the Key West beer drinker and connoisseur. On weekdays, tour the brewery with the passionate brewmaster, Justin Stine. Stine took first place in the 2015 Best...
3101 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Opened to celebrate Florida's healthy way of life, the Eco Bar is the only bar on the island to serve sustainable cocktails, wine, and craft beers. Chris Holland, who owns the Stoned Crab, is passionate about keeping things green....
420 Appelrouth Ln, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Mary Ellen's is known for its delicious grilled cheese sandwiches, which are made in nine gooey varieties and are accompanied to the table by a wide selection of dipping sauces. The menu makes a half-hearted (a little joke...
6810 Front St, Stock Island, FL 33040, USA
Hogfish Bar and Grill, under a thatched palapa roof with open sides, is tucked in among the boats and gulls of Safe Harbour Marina in Stock Island. In short, a meal or a drink there makes you feel like an insider, a salty local far from the...
711 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
When you want some seriously campy fun, Aqua is the place to go. Join the (very mixed) crowd for dancing, nightly drag shows that feature the Aquanettes, and karaoke Monday through Thursday. If you want something a touch more low-key, there's the...
