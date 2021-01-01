The Best Bars in Cape Town
Between the South African wines, Cape Town’s burgeoning craft beer community and the surge of cocktail bars opening along Bree and Long streets, you’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to drinking. So snag a stool or rooftop bar lounge chair, and drink to the vibrant Mother City.
The Power and the Glory is a cool bistro in the center of Cape Town that has attracted a cult following among locals. The relaxed style, the bearded staff, the folding chairs, and the sidewalk stools may remind you of a Brooklyn cafe. If you can...
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
Craft beers, great wine list, and cocktails with a cotton candy or jelly bean flavor... Lounge around or head outside to enjoy the rooftop terrace. Tapas are also available for the peckish. Great for pre-dinner drinks or after the sun goes down.
Sit in the picnic tables in the stone courtyard of Love Thy Neighbor (formerly &Union) and watch the Bree Street traffic go by. The Mediterranean restaurant is casual and popular among locals and tourists alike. It's one of the only healthy dining...
Walking barefoot into a restaurant with your surfboard in tow wouldn't be frowned upon in this casual beach town. Tiger's Milk is bar and restaurant in the redeveloped Muizenberg beachfront. Strange name aside, this upstairs restaurant is a...
Belmond’s Cape Town hotel The Mount Nelson is locally referred to as ‘The Nellie.’ The hotel’s funky Planet Bar maintains a buzz unexpected in an hotel that’s celebrated its centenary. Enjoy the palm trees and pretty gardens in the central...
“This cozy wine bar uses fresh ingredients for bistro-style dishes such as roast pork belly," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "If you enjoy wine, they offer more than 60 by the glass, most from small local producers.” —Rashiq Fataar Read more about...
Through an unmarked door and up a steep staircase above Royale Eatery you'll find the Waiting Room, a bar and lounge with retro style (but it's usually too dark inside to really notice it). The best part of the multi-level lounge is the rooftop...
Avoid the crowds of the Waterfront, and other busy tourist hangouts, and enjoy the beach, ocean vista and ships sailing into Cape Town Harbour from Grand Café & Beach at Granger Bay, Cape Town. Relaxed yet central with enjoyable food for the...
