Taroko Gorge and Taiwan's Spectacular Northeast Coast

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Taroko Gorge, a cavernous 12-mile canyon on Taiwan’s northeast coast, is the island’s most spectacular natural feature. The gorge’s smooth marble walls rise nearly vertically—for hundreds of feet in some sections—from the blue-green Liwu River. The journey from Taiwan's capital to Taroko Gorge along the jagged cliff-lined coast is also breathtaking, so the national park’s trails, hotels, and natural hot springs are almost always swarming with tourists.
Cisingtan Scenic Area

No. 218號, Chenggong Street, Hualien City, Hualien County, Taiwan 970
Located north of Hualien on Highway 9 right passed the airport, the Cisingan Scenic Area allows you to cycle along the Pacific Ocean. You'll be immersed in palm tree and beach scenery while also riding passed public art and peaceful parks. There...
Taroko National Park

Taroko National Park near Hualien City is a lush landscape full of scenic hiking and biking trails. It’s full of waterfalls, gorges, valleys and aerial views, as well as traditional restaurants and accommodations. Make your way along the Swallows...
Taroko Gorge

No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
Rising Sun Surf Inn

No. 230, 濱海路二段頭城鎮宜蘭縣 Taiwan 261
The excellent swell and proximity to Taipei make Yilan one of the most popular places for surfing on the island. The swell is biggest and most consistent in the winter, but fun all year round.
Eternal Spring Shrine

972, Taiwan, Hualien County, Xiulin Township, 富世村283-3號
If you pass through Taroko, the Eternal Spring Shrine is one of the places you have to stop. This unique shrine built into the mountainside over a waterfall can be seen from the highway, and it's a just a short walk through a cave-like trail...
Shakadang Trail

This broad, flat trail meanders along the riverside for several kilometres. With only a slight slope, it's one of the easiest and most scenic hikes in Taroko Gorge. If you follow the trail far enough you will come to some azure swimming holes,...
Taroko National Park

A fellow named Rihang owns a guest house near the bottom of the gorge that runs a fantastic program for visitors: Rihang will rent you a room, help you apply for hiking permits (when necessary), and then will drive you to the trailhead of your...
