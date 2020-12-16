Spas, Wellness, and Yoga in Santa Fe
Collected by Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert
Welcome to Santa Fe’s fabled restorative and healing arts. For centuries, the inflicted and ill have sought healing in the dry climate, natural hot springs, and pristine air. Most wellness centers use scented elements of pinion, sage, and lavender in their treatments. Restorative techniques hail from ancient local remedies, as well as from Thai and Indonesian therapies. Yoga and mediation are here, too.
Save Place
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Your stay in Santa Fe is not complete until you've visited the serene 20-acre Ten Thousand Waves. Though nestled in the high hills among Santa Fe's piñons and junipers, the wooden walkways and lanterns will make you feel as close to...
Save Place
The Inn and Spa at Loretto, one of Santa Fe’s iconic boutique luxury hotels, could easily be mistaken for the ancient Taos Pueblo. The hotel’s angular architecture, soothing desert hues, and romantic lighting draw heavily on the original pueblo....
Save Place
1297 Bishops Lodge Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
This property will reopen from renovations in spring 2019.
The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And its history...
The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And its history...
Save Place
50 Los Banos Drive, Ojo Caliente, NM 87549, USA
A short hour's drive from Santa Fe sits the sulfur-free mineral rich waters of Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa. Sit and soak in temperatures of 80-105 degrees, and let all tensions melt away. Shhh, keep conversations low, most of the...
Save Place
242 Los Pinos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507, USA
The debut of Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs sister property is finally here. Conveniently located in Santa Fe, Sunrise Springs offers programs from spa treatments to Eastern and Western practices and Native American teachings, and from nature-based...
Save Place
537 S Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
As Santa Fe's only Native American-owned hotel, the Hacienda & Spa draws on a range of modalities from Swedish, sports, cranial-sacral, and energy work, and it hosts a menu of treatments aptly titled "This Wind and Mountain" and the "Land of...
Save Place
333 W Cordova Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
Step into a little slice of Santa Fe bliss at the BODY of Santa Fe which functions as a multi-purpose yoga studio, spa, shop with organic clothes, and vegan cafe with raw options (try the green juice, chocanana smoothie, or ginger tea) for an...
Save Place
826 Cam De Monte Rey, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
To cure what ails, stretch it out. For all levels and ages, Santa Fe's light-filled Blue Moon Hot Yoga (hot, but not reaching the temperature levels of Bikram yoga) is a perfect place to sweat. Try their 90-minute Hot Vinyasa Flow class, a series...
Save Place
901 W San Mateo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA
For a decade, the skilled co-owners of YogaSource have been helping heal bodies with a range of workshops and classes from restorative to yin yoga to advanced, ongoing Level III asana work. Conveniently, YogaSource now has two locations around...
Save Place
548 Agua Fria St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
As its name suggests, Radish & Rye promises a spread of fresh farm finds and over 50 varieties of bourbon. Every Tuesday and Saturday, chef David Gaspar de Alba visits the Farmer's Market to inspire his seasonal dishes with small plates like a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25