Seabourn’s Guide to Greece

Sponsored by Seabourn Cruise Line
While exploring Greece on Seabourn’s intimate, all-suite ships, you’ll gain fascinating insights into the islands’ rich history and how it influences life today. The genealogies of Greek deities may become clearer. The beaches, harbors, and natural wonders of islands like Corfu will reveal their distinct personalities. Ultimately, the scent of wild oregano, the sip of local wine, and the light dancing on a whitewashed church may be the souvenirs you recall most vividly, long after you return.
Nydri

Vlicho 311 00, Greece
Extensive Mycenaean ruins support theories that Lefkada is the location of much-sought-after Ithaca from Homer’s The Odyssey. Strong gusts make the island a favorite among kitesurfers and windsurfers, and the annual Ionian Regatta starts right in...
Kerkira

Filarmonikis 17, Kerkira 491 00, Greece
A revolving door of rulers—Venetians, British, French—each left their mark on Corfu, off the northwest corner of Greece in the Ionian Sea. Perhaps the most striking example is the cricket pitch you’ll find in the grand central square. Imposing...
Lemnos

Seabourn’s signature Marina Days allow guests to swim, kayak, water ski, or windsurf in some of the world’s most breathtaking warm-water locations. How does it work exactly? The ship will drop anchor close to land and lower the aft of the ship so...
Agios Nikolaos

Filellinon 1, Ag. Nikolaos 721 00, Greece
This Cretan resort town has three sides to it: the picturesque waterfront at the port; the seemingly bottomless Lake Voulismeni, encircled by restaurants; and sandy beaches. Beyond soaking up the ambiance, you can browse at clothing boutiques and...
Mykonos

Agias Kiriakis 17, Mikonos 846 00, Greece
Mykonos became a favorite among the jet set in the ‘60s, when Jackie Kennedy Onassis vacationed here. Its main town continues to enchant new arrivals with blue domed churches, windmills, jaunty fishing boats, and the glamorous shops and...
