Rome's Best Artisanal Finds
Collected by Katie Parla , AFAR Local Expert
Hand-crafted items, from jewelry to leather goods, to clothing, is everywhere you turn in Rome. Here are the best of the best.
8, Via del Piè di Marmo, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Federico Polidori makes hand crafted leather bags, saddles, belts, wallets and other accessories in his small shop in Rome's historical center. In addition to items displayed in the workshop, Polidori will also make custom objects.
Vicolo dei Serpenti, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Cristina Venezia's shop in Rome's Monti district is a treasure trove of artisanal objects. Shop for stunning hand-painted ceramics—which she sources from small artisanal studios all over Italy—and be sure to check out her own creations: scarves...
Via di S. Chiara, 34, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Wandering down the small via S. Chiara I spotted this shop that makes vestments for the Pope. I was tempted to go in and order a pair of red shoes but thought better of it. Since 1798 the Gammarelli family have been outfitting popes, bishops and...
Via del Governo Vecchio, 128, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
At Nicotra di San Giacomo, artisans blend weaving and metal work, creating wearable tapestries made from gold, silver and silk threads. Their cuff bracelets, braided necklaces and rings are made according to techniques passed down by Renaissance...
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
There are so many major sights to see in Rome that it is easy to get caught up in hurrying from tourist option A to Z! We hurried along with the best of them, but the favorite part of our time in the city was walking the neighborhoods in the...
