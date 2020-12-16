Quick Snacks on the Go in Munich
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
Kebabs, Thai, and gluten-free beer and pizza... and of course breads and wonderful, stinky cheeses.
Arnulfstraße 5-7, 80335 München, Germany
Donairs and kebabs are Germany's fast food of choice, but it can be difficult for vegetarians and vegans to find quick options on the go. Enter Royal Kebabhaus, conveniently located near the Hauptbahnhof (main train station),which not only serves...
Schellingstraße 13, 80799 München, Germany
Dean & David is where to go when you want to eat healthy. It has an extensive salad menu, along with a good selection of juices and smoothies, and some sandwiches and wraps. The menu changes with the seasons, so you're guaranteed that your...
Theatinerstraße 15, 80333 München, Germany
Kaimjng serves fresh Thai food prepared right in front of you without preservatives. Portions are a good size and dishes range from noodles to stir-frys to curries. Once you order, you may have to wait a couple of minutes to find a seat, but...
Bahnhofpl. 2, 80335 München, Germany
Vinzenmurr prepares over 270 products fresh daily while still honoring tradition. They're especially known for their meat and their butchers. For a quick lunch or snack try the Original Munich Leberkäs (sausage loaf) or Weisswurst (white sausage)....
Karlspl. 9, 80335 München, Germany
Pretzels are a Münchener's favorite snack, but Brezelina adds a twist by serving them with honey mustard cream cheese, instead of just the usual plain or butter pretzel. They also serve Kartoffelpüree (mashed potatoes) with different toppings...
Marienplatz 18, 80331 München, Germany
Rischart is one of Munich's most beloved bakeries. It's name is synonymous with high quality and there is always a large variety of fresh-baked goods to choose from. Now in its fifth generation, this family-owned business shows no signs of slowing...
Bahnhofpl. 2, 80335 München, Germany
Yormas is a combined fast food outlet. Think coffee, baguettes, salads, and wurst (sausages) to go and convenience store. Despite a small crowd, service is always fast and efficient. There are six locations in Munich.
Rosenheimer Str. 12, 81667 München, Germany
Take your pizza to go, or take a seat in the small informal restaurant. The thin-crust pizzas are also available in gluten-free or lactose-free varieties; this is one of the few places in Munich that provides this option. Gluten-free beer is also...
Viktualienmarkt 9, 80331 München, Germany
If you can't decide what to eat, head to Viktualien Market, Munich's most popular open-air market. Here you'll have plenty of choices, ranging from fish vendors like Fisch Witte (pictured above), to sandwiches, to traditional Bavarian specialities...
