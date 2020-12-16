Where are you going?
Portugal's Best Small Hotels

Collected by Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert
Portugal's Best Small Hotels is a curated selection of Portugal's most authentic, private and intimate properties. The ones where the owner welcomes you personally, introduces you to the estate and vouches to take personal care of you during your stay. Its not about uber luxury or pretentious service, these properties are as down to earth as possible, where you will gain insider and unprecedented access to the territory, the culture and the food of the region where this property is included.
Herdade da Matinha Country House & Restaurant

Herdade da Matinha, 7555-231 Cercal do Alentejo, 7555-231, Portugal
Located in the heart of the Alentejo Coast, in the picturesque village of Cercal, Herdade da Matinha invites you to experience real luxury: silence. Herdade da Matinha extends over 110 hectares of cork oak and stone pine forest, where two rustic...
Quinta da Dourada

Parque Natural Da Serra de S.Mamede-Ribeira de Niza, 7300-409 Portalegre, Portugal
In shades of white and deep-red, in the heart of Serra de São Mamede, you will find the charming Quinta da Dourada. This estate has belonged to the Malato Correia family for over 200 years, and this generation has transformed it into a desirable...
Solar Egas Moniz - Charming House & Local Experiences

R. Monges Beneditino, 4560-380 Penafiel, Portugal
Part of the emblematic northern region, between Porto and Douro, Solar Egas Moniz welcomes you in a building with 120 years of history.This newly opened manor house has a familiar, intimate ambience and total comfort, where everything has been...
Monte da Fornalha

Monte da Fornalha, 7100-033 Estremoz, Portugal
Just a short distance from Borba, Estremoz and Vila Viçosa, in a place called Maria Pia, you will find a seductive retreat: Monte da Fornalha. The estate was reconstructed taking into consideration the original rustic architecture, using local...
Hotel Vila Monte

Sitio dos Caliços, 8700-069 Moncarapacho, Portugal
Its within a typical and traditional features from Algarve that spread the charms of Vila Monte Farm House. The architecture also preserves ancient traditions with its whitewashed chimneys, terraces and stairways offering a peaceful and relaxed...
1872 River House

Rua do Infante D. Henrique 133, 4050-561 Porto, Portugal
In one of the most distinguished Oporto locations, the Ribeira, 1872 River House is a charming 8 rooms guest house inviting us to discover the best views over Douro. The rooms are filled with Portuguese details and have unique views over the river...
Casas Da Lapa

R. Eira da Costa 10, 6270-651 Lapa dos Dinheiros, Portugal
In the middle of the Serra da Estrela’ Natural Park, the biggest mountain range in Continental Portugal, and just 10 minutes away from Seia, we can find the charming “Casas da Lapa”. An historical building that dates back to the XIX century and...
Hotel Rural Madre de Água

Quinta Madre de Água, 6290-000 Gouveia, Portugal
Just a few kilometres away from Torre da Serra da Estrela and Gouveia, Madre de Água Rural Hotel is the ideal place to discover this unique region, Serra da Estrela. With 10 rooms in the main house, a carefully decorated apartment and a studio,...
Casa do Governador

Quinta Alta da Queimada, 7005-839 Évora, Portugal
In plain inner Alentejo, and just 3 kilometres away from Évora we can find a small and charming small hotel called “Casa do Governador”. Located inside a 20 ha property and just 500 meters away from the “Convento de Espinheiro”, the “Casa do...
