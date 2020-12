Wendy H Gilmour blogs on Thankfifi.com about fashion, travel, and life in Glasgow with furry friends Mr. K & Tux. Among Gilmour’s favorite things about her city is the architecture, from the curved streets in Park Circus to The Glasgow School of Art and Gallery of Modern Art. She also loves the people: “Glaswegians are friendly and bend over backwards to help one another - I love that and think it's unusual in a city.”