One Great Block: Oakland's Temescal Alley
Collected by Afar Magazine
Tucked off Telegraph Avenue at 49th Street in Oakland, California, two back alleys lined with one-time horse stables and carriage houses have blossomed into the Bay Area's epicenter of artisanal craftmanship.
470 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
This store is the casual gardener’s destination for artfully arranged succulents, air plants, and other horticultural rarities. You’ll also discover vintage curiosities you never realized you wanted until now. (510) 992-3359 for more information....
Alley 49, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Locals argue passionately about the area’s best coffee. The CRO Cafe pours Sightglass, which pairs well with a freshly made, hand-filled-to-order doughnut from Doughnut Dolly around the corner. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
482 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Custom bag and clothing designer Ali Golden is renowned for her expert tailoring and utilitarian yet feminine collections. She favors designs that play with both draping and a structured silhouette simultaneously. This appeared in the March/April...
5008 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
An early anchor in the neighborhood, the first restaurant by Chez Panisse alum Charlie Hallowell backs up on the alley and draws crowds for its thin-crust wood-fired pizzas and other rustic fare. (510) 652-4888 for more information. This appeared...
482A 49th St Suite A, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
The interior of designer Lauren Wolf’s art and jewelry boutique blends seamlessly with Wolf’s own collection of handcrafted sterling silver and gold rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces inspired by nature. (510) 629-6216 for more information....
486 49th St, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Soak in the holistic health vibe in this narrow slip of a store, where the medicine cabinet is filled with calming tinctures and the walls are lined with jars of herbs, teas, and other remedies. This appeared in the March/April 2014 Issue.
470 49th St B, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Watch the bearded and tattooed set head this way when in the mood for a manly makeover. This classic throwback to barbershops of days gone by-it features straight-razor shaves-is popular with local dapper dandies. Walk-ins only. (510) 761-5074 for...
5098 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
With her signature cobalt blue wig, owner-baker Alison Barakat (aka Bakesale Betty) is a familiar figure at this corner store, which has developed a cult following for its fried chicken sandwiches. The sweet treats are palate pleasers too. There's...
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Discover farmers' market, Baja-style fish taco favorite Cholita Linda, set to open its own brick-and-mortar joint soon. Owner Vanessa Chavez features Latin American favorites like Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and a flank steak version of the...
484 49th St D, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Browse hammered bronze and brass pieces and leather jewelry in this studio and storefront that suggests Native American and Mexican art influences with a modern, beachy-by-way-of-rock-and-roll aesthetic. For bohos or their loved ones looking for...
