From bags to books to brews, shopping in San Sebastián tempts even the tightest wallet. Don’t get distracted if it seems the San Sebastiánites shop more Zara than thrift—when you’re not looking, they’re ducking into the shops that have been open for decades. Tapestries and traditional hats, wine and seafood—the basic necessities in San Sebastián each have their own temple, in the form of shops that boast a history as interesting as their wares.