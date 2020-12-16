London's Cheap Eats
Collected by Emma John
London's an expensive city, especially when you're eating out often. The answer for affordable dining is to fall back on "ethnic" eats, and standbys like pizza and noodles. Here are a few places where you can stretch your budget.
The Azulito Bar Lower Ground Floor, 80 Wardour St, Soho, London W1F 0TG, UK
There are a number of Wahacas dotted over London—fun, inexpensive restaurants set up by a former winner of Masterchef. A friend and I headed to the Wardour Street branch, in the heart of Soho; we were seated quickly, even though it was a...
41-43 Wardour St, London W1D 6PY, UK
Wong Kei is a place all Londoners know. It's the go-to restaurant in Chinatown when you want a big plate of noodles or sweet-and-sour pork, and you don't want to pay a lot for it. The service was legendarily rude. In the old days you would...
13 Neal's Yard, West End, London WC2H 9DP, UK
It's rare to find quality pizza by the slice in London—until now. This newly opened former pop-up at London Fields is a hidden gem worth finding your way to Neal's Yard for. Each day, they offer 3 or 4 different slices such as the courgette...
16B Electric Ave, Brixton, London SW9 8JX, UK
In South London, just off the Victoria line, there's a one-stop-shop for all your boozing and dining desires. But unlike Borough, this isn't a market from which you walk, wait in line, and then eat while standing and walking and waiting some more....
Thurloe Pl, South Kensington, London SW7, UK
These green huts are known as Cabman's Shelters. They first started appearing around London in 1875 to provide cheap hot meals to cabbies. Even though the huts are pretty small, there's enough room inside for a little kitchen and some seats. I...
71a, 73 Marylebone Ln, Marylebone, London W1U 2PN, UK
The Golden Hind in Marylebone is a standout among the hundreds of fish and chips places in London. The modest place has been around since 1918 and has had only a few owners in that time, mostly Greek and Italian immigrants. The cod is coated in a...
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
The Deck, Jubilee Market Hall, Tavistock St, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8BE, UK
Burgers and hotdogs don't get more delicious than at MEATmarket, part of the Meatliquor brand. Upstairs in the market at Covent Garden, you can get what is without a doubt the most delicious, meatiest and flavorful 'dog in the city, and wash it...
