Hanging Out in Andersonville

Collected by Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert
The northern neighborhood of Andersonville is chock-full of bookstores, antique shops and delicious eating. Established by Swedish immigrants in the 1800s, Andersonville still has a strong Swedish presence with the Swedish American Museum, Swedish bakery and taverns selling glogg. Andersonville also has a thriving gay and lesbian community and a diverse array of Middle Eastern restaurants. Visitors in Andersonville will find fantastic shopping opportunities and plenty of enticing eating.
Women & Children First

5233 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Open since 1979, Women and Children First is one of the largest feminist bookstores in the country, stocking more than 30,000 books by and about women. Staff are incredibly friendly and knowledgeable without attempting to sway you into buying...
Little Bad Wolf

1541 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60660, USA
For a homey little neighborhood bar, Little Bad Wolf has a delightfully sophisticated menu. Order items as diverse as Asian bao filled with Japanese BBQ pork or steak-shitake pate, Mexican-style elotes with tempura avocado, jumbo fried shrimp or a...
Rad Vintage

1432 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-shirts, Members Only jackets, Beavis and Butthead outerwear, Max Headroom sunglasses… oh yes, these are all the droids we’re looking for. Visitors on the hunt for totally tubular leg warmers, an...
Woolly Mammoth

1513 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Adam and Skye Rust admit that they have a thing for taxidermy. And bones. And teeth. Adam has even made an animated sculpture where taxidermied mice circle and dance à la "Three Blind Mice." They travel the globe to find the strangest and...
Brimfield

5219 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Brimfield specializes in antique glassware, vintage signs, custom upholstered chairs and plaid blankets, pillows and furnishings of every conceivable style and design. The owners began collecting antiques in the UK in the late 1990s and opened...
The Neo-Futurists

5153 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
At 10:30pm every Friday and Saturday a line of people form at the corner of Ashland and Foster waiting for entrance into the 11:30pm Neo-Futurist show, a different play every week. With ticket prices dependent on a dice roll, new fresh...
Brownstone Antiques

5234 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Up in the Andersonville neighborhood, home of many an antique store, Brownstone Antiques holds a primo spot on Clark Street just down the street from the Swedish diner, Svea. It’s more of a junk store than an antique store with a crowded jumble of...
Svea Restaurant

5236 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Up in Andersonville Svea has served genuine Swedish sausages, meatballs and pancakes in giant portions for decades surrounded by exactly the same blue and gold decor. They don't have a website, they're cash only and you'll definitely have to wait...
