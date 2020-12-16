Hanging Out in Andersonville

The northern neighborhood of Andersonville is chock-full of bookstores, antique shops and delicious eating. Established by Swedish immigrants in the 1800s, Andersonville still has a strong Swedish presence with the Swedish American Museum, Swedish bakery and taverns selling glogg. Andersonville also has a thriving gay and lesbian community and a diverse array of Middle Eastern restaurants. Visitors in Andersonville will find fantastic shopping opportunities and plenty of enticing eating.