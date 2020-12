It's easier than you think to engage in family fun on St Barths. Often considered a grown up's destination, St Barths, has excellent climate, warm hospitality, calm waters, and beautiful beaches, making it an excellent destination for families. We recommend trying an immersive scuba excursion that can get your entire family off the grid and under the sea, finding beach hikes and beach clubs that cater to kids, family-fun outdoor activities, and more.