Exploring San Francisco's Chinatown
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
The part of San Francisco is full of history and mystery. It is a small area of the city packed full of people many from families from the original immigrants who came over from China by the thousands to seek their fortune in the gold rush. They helped shape the San Francisco that exists today and it is a fascinating neighborhood to explore.
30 Beckett St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Often, when I feel overly strapped to my desk, hankering for a trip to another land, I stroll into San Francisco's Chinatown. Once I'm off the main drags and into the residential neighborhoods or the commercial streets chockablock with shops...
Stockton St Tunnel, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
There are several Chinatowns in the Bay Area, but this 24-block one is the oldest—not just in San Francisco, but in all of North America. The first record of Chinese settlers in San Francisco dates their arrival to 1848, but the gold rush a...
56 Ross Alley, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
Although most of the manufacturing of fortune cookies is done outside of San Francisco, one factory is still running and is a popular tourist spot in San Francisco's Chinatown. Of course the smell of the cookies being freshly made will draw you...
616 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
There are electronics stores that blare, "art" stores with porcelain anything that offend, jewelery stores that glisten, and souvenir stores that . But you don't want any souvenir, you want something that says, "I was in Chinatown" but not "and...
Chinatown, San Francisco, CA, USA
Chinatown in San Francisco is the largest Chinatown in the entire United States. It has the most Chinese immigrants than anywhere else and therefore as the most authentic items, too. If you find yourself in San Francisco and need a quick Chinese...
1044 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Walls of tea and a tea tasting experience mean an immersive tea experience in the heart of Chinatown, San Francisco.
919 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
This is all you need to know about the House of Nanking: If you've never been, the owner will take your menus and just start serving you food. It's an experience I'll never forget! The food is plentiful and delicious! Bonus: it's right around the...
772 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
A trip to San Francisco isn't complete without a stop in Chinatown and that usually means a dim sum lunch. We headed to New Asia after tastings of tea as suggested by the tea shop owner who lived in the area. New Asia certainly isn't your average...
4405 675 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
A San Francisco Chinatown spot that is fast-paced and cash only. They have a good variety of dimsum, but are known for making pretty good shrimp dumpling (Har Gow). The place can be intimidating but for 3 pieces of dimsum for $1.50 it is worth the...
