A First Timer’s Guide to Mumbai, India

Facing the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India monument, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel blends Moorish, Florentine, and Indian architecture. The historic palace wing reopened in 2010 with 243 new rooms and 42 suites, including one that houses the sitar on which legendary Indian musician Ravi Shankar composed his Concerto No. 1. George Harrison checked into the Taj in 1966 to take lessons from the maestro.
Set sail from Mumbai for one of Chelsea’s favorite experiences from her trip. “Take the hour-and-a-half ferry ride to the Elephanta Caves, west of the city. You can shop for spices and bangle sets on the carts in Gharapuri, the village at the ferry port, then walk up the 200 or so steps to explore the caverns where Shiva and other Hindu gods and goddesses are carved into stone.”
While staying in Mumbai, aka the entertainment capital of India, Chelsea Handler made time for a Bollywood class at Dance Planet, where she learned “classic moves like the Thumka, the hip-bopping move you see in movies like Slumdog Millionaire.” She learned from the best: Dance Planet’s instructors work with Bollywood dancers. “Bollywood is hard; you have to sing, act, and dance—kind of like Britney Spears,” Chelsea said. “I’m uncoordinated and have no rhythm, so it was very entertaining to try and mimic the woman who teaches many of the Bollywood actresses how to dance.” This appeared in the July/August 2017 issue.
This astonishing human-powered Laundromat near Mahalaxmi Station is where scores of dhobis (laundrymen) bring dirty clothes from homes and hotels from all over the city each morning to clean them by hand in big open-air troughs. It’s an incredible sight—hundreds of thousands of items of apparel are said to pass through here each day—and what’s even more incredible is that each shirt, vest and sock finds its way back to its rightful owner, clean and folded, later that day.
“Mumbai is where many cultures come together, and the food highlights this,” Chelsea said of her time in Mumbai. She particularly loved the Pali Village Cafe, a hip little eatery in Bandra, [which] mixes Parisian with Italian and Indian.”
One of Chelsea Handler’s favorite discoveries was the rooftop bar at the St. Regis Mumbai. “Go for 360-degree views of the Arabian Sea and a fresh lime and soda, the local drink of choice,” she said. This appeared in the July/August 2017 issue.
This 26-meter-tall (85-foot-tall) colonial monument that looks out over Mumbai Harbour is one of the city’s best-known landmarks. Built by the British as a triumphal arch to commemorate the 1911 visit of King George V to what was then called Bombay, it was also the site from where British troops in 1948 left India as the country achieved independence. Today, it’s a fun spot to hang out and people-watch before catching a boat to Elephanta Island.
Old benches with handcrafted backrests, beautiful writing desks, well preserved prints, cast-iron lamps with intricate detailing, and massive grandfather clocks—these are just some of the treasures you can find at the Oshiwara furniture market. Many of these items are sourced from family collections, while others are impressive reproductions. Walk from shop to shop and uncover their stock—many smaller items are lost in corners and shadows of bigger pieces. When you find something you like, compare prices, and bargain to bring down the marked-up price.
Firangi Paani’s daily happy hour is the perfect time to order beers, signature cocktails, wine, and more. Designed much like an English pub, Firangi Paani is all keg tables, leather chairs, and polished wood. There’s also a decent menu, ensuring you won’t go hungry or thirsty here.
On days when you crave light, fresh food stop by Cafe Moshe’s. Their menu has a strong Middle Eastern influence so you can expect to find platters of hummus, kebabs, and crunchy salads with pine nuts and pomegranates. And don’t guilt yourself out of the desserts they offer—cheesecakes, carrot cakes, cookies, and more.
Across north India you’ll come across dhabas: food stops serving wholesome meals to travelers. Urban Tadka is a big-city take on these highway institutions. The menu includes rich north India curries—butter chicken, reshmi tikka, Amritsari chicken, sarson ka saag—all served with a variety of flatbreads and rice preparations. The restaurant is done up with rustic touches, and this extends to the menu—try the coconut water cocktail, served in the tender coconut itself.
Looking for an authentic, light Indian meal? Try the Old Madras Cafe, on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road. The menu offers light snacks such as the crispy, crepe-like dosas, medu vadas, and soft, white idlis. They are all served with coconut chutney, and a lentil soup (sambar). If you’re in the mood for a more complex meal, Old Madras cafe also serves south Indian seafood. Finish off with a hot filtered coffee—served with a tumbler and a bowl, meant to froth the coffee and cool it in the process.
Mumbai is the home base for the Hindi Film Industry, popularly known as Bollywood, and one of the most iconic industry locations is Film City. Film City is spread across 500 acres, and on most days employs hundreds of artists and technicians. Set up in 1911, the very first Indian films were shot here. Film City has been busy ever since. Bollywood scouts are often on the lookout for travelers/foreigners to fill in as extras for movie scenes and soaps. If this is something you’d be interested in, hang around Film City, or Colaba, and you might find yourself with some screen time.
One of Mumbai’s most famous seafood restaurants, Trishna specializes in South Indian coastal cuisine, serving up dishes like prawn koliwada (batter-fried prawns) and rawas Hyderabadi (barbecued Indian salmon with freshly ground pepper). There’s also a great range of Indian classics and vegetarian options. The décor is low-key and the place is tiny, but the authentic dishes speak volumes.
This tiny but extremely moving museum is housed in a building where Mahatma Gandhi stayed when visiting the city during a period from 1917 to 1934. It was from here that he initiated many of his philosophies of nonviolence, including satyagraha (literally, “holding on to truth”). The exhibits offer insight into one of the most influential figures in India’s struggle for independence. Wander through the photographic displays to his room on the second floor, where you can still see his trademark spinning wheels. You can also view the terrace where he was arrested in 1932.