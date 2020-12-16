Cheap Eats in San Sebastián
It's easy to eat cheaply in San Sebastián, when gourmet bites of food cost around $3. But when you're looking for more bang for your euro and something a bit more filling, try these favorite spots.
De, Balleneros Kalea, 22, 20011 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Hungry? Hungover? Broke? This bar in the back part of town masquerades as just another pintxo spot, but half of the menu is filled with authentic Colombian food. The bandeja de país (frijoles, avocado, fried egg, sausage, chicharron, rice, and...
Zabaleta Kalea, 17, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bar Diz is nothing more and nothing less than a great neighborhood pintxo bar. Open at just the right times, with friendly service and a range of hot pintxos as well as larger portions and sandwiches, it hits the spot. They also have one of Gros's...
Aldamar Kalea, 1, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
If authenticity is what you're searching for, look no further than Rekalde Taberna. It's an Old Town spot without Old Town prices, with a menu that is tailored toward the younger Basque patriots (typical food mixed with vegan and vegetarian...
Calle Jose Miguel Barandiaran, 8, 20013 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Campero's special flat sandwich bread and their proximity to the surfer side of San Sebastián's hippest beach have made it a local staple. Fast, easy, and pretty delicious, it's a great place to grab a beach picnic lunch.
Calle de Embeltrán, 6, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The bocadillo is an art form. Crusty bread encloses fillings of your choice: usually tortilla española or thinly sliced cured meats. It's also a patriotic symbol and staple of daily life. What else would you carry to the Real Sociedad soccer game?...
Guipuzkoa Plaza, 14, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bideluze hits all the right notes. There's nothing artisan or hoity-toity about it. Just a good, comfortable Irish pub style vibe, with pintxos that are big enough to qualify as sandwiches and a kitchen open all day long. Mornings in Bideluze are...
Boulevard Zumardia, 14, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Va Bene has a couple things going for it. They know how to cook a beef hamburger patty, leaving it reddish on the inside. They have an endless variety of sandwiches, numbered on their simple menus. My favorite is number 13, two patties with bacon,...
San Jeronimo Kalea, 3, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The menú del día is a uniquely Spanish tradition. Who in the rest of the world has time to sit for two hours and drink wine, consume multiple courses, all in the normal workday? If you want to experience a traditional menú del día, food that is...
Landare, 20159 Zizurkil, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Vegetarianism and veganism are still regarded as slightly crazy around these parts, but there are a handful of places that cater to the meat-free. Landare is the one with the most varied, generous helpings. It's best to reserve, as this restaurant...
