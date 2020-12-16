Caribbean Hotels and Resorts For the Whole Family
Collected by Afar Magazine
Sometimes, the best gift is a family getaway. Whether you're traveling with toddlers, teens, grandparents, or in-laws, these Caribbean retreats offer a balance of ocean and jungle adventures, plus endless opportunities for relaxation.
Save Place
L.G. Smith Blvd #107, Noord, Aruba
Travelers hoping to find the lap of luxury need look no further than the Ritz-Carlton. Backed by the aquamarine waters of Palm Beach, the resort’s 320 rooms are generously sized, with cheery turquoise-and-yellow color schemes and balconies...
Save Place
Ross Blvd Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Dominica
Why we love it: A stunning eco-resort where style meets sustainability
Highlights:
- Villas attendants who double as adventure concierges
- A treehouse-style spa
- A reputation for balancing nature and luxury
The Review:
An award-winning...
Highlights:
- Villas attendants who double as adventure concierges
- A treehouse-style spa
- A reputation for balancing nature and luxury
The Review:
An award-winning...
Save Place
Malliouhana, Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
Located on a craggy cliff jutting between Meads Bay and Turtle Cove Beach, Malliouhana has views of the glittering aquamarine sea that will hypnotize guests from the moment they arrive to its chic porte cochere. The bright, cerulean...
Save Place
Troy Hill Drive 1, The Bottom, Caribbean Netherlands
If you’re a beach bum, Saba isn’t for you. The tiny Dutch-Caribbean island is an extinct volcano that is virtually sand free. Nature lovers are drawn here for the island’s unspoiled beauty, protected reefs that offer world-class diving, and...
Save Place
St Kitts & Nevis
This eco-friendly property is unlike anywhere else in the Caribbean. A 400-acre working farm built within a sustainable community on Mount Liamuiga, the low-key luxury resort has St. Kitt’s requisite gingerbread trim and banana-plant...
Save Place
Belmont Rd, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Unsure if Sugar Reef Bequia is right for you? Take the hotel’s online “Go or no” test. Guests expecting air-conditioning should stay home. Those who like “dancing with locals and tasting exotic fruits” should book...
Save Place
Bulevard. Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot 73, Kralendijk 0, Caribbean Netherlands
Flamingos strut through salt ponds, and wild donkeys roam the dirt roads of Bonaire, which lies 50 miles off the coast of Venezuela. Stay in one of the nine villas dreamed up by Dutch design icon Piet Boon. Set along the waterfront just outside of...
Save Place
Baie des Flamands, Saint-Barthélemy 97133
The famous Hotel St-Barth Isle de France officially became a Cheval Blanc property in 2014, reopening as the Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France. In 2018, after a renovation made necessary by Hurricane Irma, the property also debuted a design...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25