Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bienvenue en France: The Best French Bistros in Montreal

Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
Montreal's ever-expanding list of French restaurants can be hard to keep up with; the thriving French expat community (over 100,000) in Montreal is home to many brasseries run by French chefs and sommeliers, but it can be hard to tell the genuine from the touristy. Here is a list of French bistros in Montreal that are approved by locals and focused on authenticity - if visiting France isn't in your short-term plans, eating at a Montreal bistro is the next best thing.
Save Place

Le Valois

25 Place Simon-Valois, Montréal, QC H1W 0A6, Canada
Le Valois was a great discovery not only for my palate, but also geographically. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve wasn't a neighborhood I had frequently visited, as it suffered from a sort of shady reputation. But efforts at revitalization (some would call...
More Details >
Save Place

L'Express

3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
More Details >
Save Place

Restaurant Grenadine

2004 Avenue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, Montréal, QC H2X 1E1, Canada
Grenadine is a BYOW (bring your own wine) type of restaurant that focuses on flavors and dining experience rather than on fancy decor or amazon waitresses. Using local ingredients only, chefs Alex Duchastel and Nicolas Beaupré have tried to craft...
More Details >
Save Place

Restaurant les Héritiers

1915 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 2N9, Canada
Les Héritiers is entirely devoted to food. Here the decor is stripped down to the bare essentials and the waiters are courteous and quite helpful. If all French bistros were like this, I would be poor, but very happy. Make sure to try the...
More Details >
Save Place

Station F

3240 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H1W 1A4, Canada
Station F is the epitome of a neighborhood restaurant. It opened in 2006 in what used to be a strictly working-class, industrial neighborhood, where the vast majority of residents worked for the nearby Angus railcar manufacturing facility. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Les Enfants Terribles Brasserie

1257 Avenue Bernard, Outremont, QC H2V 1V8, Canada
What started out as a crazy musing during a family dinner has turned out, surprisingly, to be one of Montreal's most appreciated establishments. Indeed, when Francine Brûlé mentioned that she was thinking of taking on a new project, nobody could...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without