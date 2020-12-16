Bienvenue en France: The Best French Bistros in Montreal

Montreal's ever-expanding list of French restaurants can be hard to keep up with; the thriving French expat community (over 100,000) in Montreal is home to many brasseries run by French chefs and sommeliers, but it can be hard to tell the genuine from the touristy. Here is a list of French bistros in Montreal that are approved by locals and focused on authenticity - if visiting France isn't in your short-term plans, eating at a Montreal bistro is the next best thing.