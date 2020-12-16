Best Places to Sleep (and more) in Amsterdam
Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
From five-star hotels like the iconic Amstel and Grand Krasnapolsky to boutique, family-run establishments and world-renowned hostels like The Flying Pig, Amsterdam has accommodations for every taste and budget. Sleep above a coffeeshop, on a canal, or over a pizzeria. If you need all of your 40 winks, avoid accommodations in Leidseplein, Rembrandplein or on Warmoesstraat, where the fun never stops.
Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The largest five-star hotel in Holland has presided over Dam Square, hub of central Amsterdam, since 1866. Guests look out on the Royal Palace and the square’s action from the sleek lounge. Madame Tussauds is across the way and De Bijenkorf,...
Professor Tulpplein 1, 1018 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
An Old World grande dame of the 19th-century tradition, the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam presides over the Amstel River from its waterfront perch at the eastern edge of the original city. An imposing example of a Dutch take on French...
Lijnbaansgracht 91, 1015 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
On the ground floor of their canal house in Amsterdam's serene Jordaan, Dutch couple Greet and Niels have created an authentic local experience for friends, couples, business travelers and small families: Amphora. Accessed via a private entrance,...
Nieuwe Doelenstraat 26, 1012 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands
If staying in a hotel that's played host to royalty makes your heart flutter, you'll sleep well at the NH Doelen, overlooking the banks of the Amstel near Rembrandtplein. Operated by the same firm behind The Grand Krasnapolsky, this four-star...
Prinsengracht 315, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
One could argue that the Pulitzer Amsterdam isn’t actually one hotel. Before 1960, each of its 25 buildings was an individual, 17th- or 18th-century merchant canal house. Painstaking renovations over the years have guaranteed that each room...
Van Baerlestraat 27, 1071 AN Amsterdam, Netherlands
Conservatorium has a fascinating past. It started as a bank and then became a music academy before renowned Italian designer Piero Lissoni transformed it into a hotel in 2012. The building itself harmoniously blends old and new, with modern steel...
Prinsengracht 587, 1016 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Once Amsterdam’s main public library, the Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht looks like a 1970s block on the outside. But inside, renowned Dutch designer Marcel Wanders has transformed the space into a whimsical and grown-up homage to Alice in...
Damrak 50, 1012 LL Amsterdam, Netherlands
Imagined by students and grads from the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, the Exchange set out to "dress" each room like a fashion model. Avant-garde fabrics drape from ceilings, and everything from buttons and magazine clippings to a Marie Antoinette–...
Herengracht 386, 1016 CJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
During Holland's Golden Age, when spice trade with Asia and North Africa was booming, wealthy merchants built mansions along the expanding canal ring that became Amsterdam. Today the fashionable homes have been reincarnated as upscale offices,...
Singel 235, 1012 WE Amsterdam, Netherlands
A self-described culinary museum, D'Vijff Vlieghes (Five Flies) Restaurant offers five-star dining in the center of Amsterdam. Business folk as well as romantic duo dine in an upscale ambiance, amidst four original Rembrandt etchings, antique...
Damrak 1-5, 1012 LG Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's among the first buildings you'll see as you exit Amsterdam's Central Station: the stately Victoria Hotel, a four-star establishment that belies its 1890 birth certificate with an ornate façade adorned with carved stone and cast iron...
Prinsengracht 328-332, 1016 HX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Come for the collection of old-fashioned teapots in the breakfast room window. Stay for cozy rooms accented with stained-glass rooms and antique furnishings, some with canal views. Endorsed by Rick Steves, Fodor's Choice, Time Out Amsterdam,...
Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands
The imposing De L’Europe—one of Amsterdam’s original luxury hotels, a holdover from the late 19th century’s age of Grand Tours and neoclassical architecture—has been thoughtfully restored in keeping with its opulent...
Staalstraat 7-A, 1011 JJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
What do you get when you combine a design gallery/store with a café, beauty salon, fashion boutique and rental apartment? Add it all up and it equates to Droog, a multifunctional space that melds a 160-square meter exhibition space with an airy...
NDSM-Pier 3, 1033 RG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Houseboats are plentiful on Amsterdam's canals, offering a nautical lifestyle and views over the city's renowned waterways. To replicate the experience as a tourist, head for Botel at NDSM pier, offering 175 simply furnished rooms aboard a boat on...
Bellamyplein 47, 1053 AT Amsterdam, Netherlands
The Hotel de Hallen, which occupies part of a repurposed tram depot complex in the now-trendy Amsterdam Oud-West neighborhood, has a prime location with supercool neighbors, including a food market, art-house cinema, and library. The...
