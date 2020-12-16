Best Places to Sleep (and more) in Amsterdam

From five-star hotels like the iconic Amstel and Grand Krasnapolsky to boutique, family-run establishments and world-renowned hostels like The Flying Pig, Amsterdam has accommodations for every taste and budget. Sleep above a coffeeshop, on a canal, or over a pizzeria. If you need all of your 40 winks, avoid accommodations in Leidseplein, Rembrandplein or on Warmoesstraat, where the fun never stops.