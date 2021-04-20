Best Markets in the Northern Territory

The most ethnically diverse state in the country—Darwinites descend from at least 70 ethnic backgrounds—offers myriad traditions when it comes to food, craft, and culture. Markets are a great way to explore the variety, and the Northern Territory is a leader in open-air bazaars. From the balmy and bohemian Mindil Beach Market in Darwin to the Aboriginal heartland of Alice Springs, here are a half dozen markets to plan your trip around.

open-uri20130920-17223-ceydho
Mindil Beach Sunset Market
35 Cavenagh Drive
Darwin’s proximity to Indonesia is evident at the Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, a gorgeous place to be on a balmy tropical evening in this Northern Territory city. Held every Thursday in the dry season months between May and October, this fabulous market is a bit of a Darwin institution. Locals start arriving at dusk (out of the heat of the day), armed with tables, chairs, rugs and kids. They settle on the beach or the grass to watch the sun sink into the ocean (that’s one thing the east coast of Australia doesn’t offer). Like Darwin, these markets are melting pot of cuisines and cultures. People from more than 50 nationalities live in Darwin and more than 30 exotic national flavours – including Aboriginal, Islander, Thai, Indonesian, Chinese and European – are showcased in the tasty food stalls at Mindil Beach. There’s arts and crafts to pick up here too, so bring a carry bag for new treasures.
April 20, 2021 03:46 PM
 · 
Kate Gibbs
bfc2b4b18376d35bd486fb1318e4c1e2.jpg
spelio/Flickr
Todd Mall Markets
36 Todd St, Alice Springs NT 0870, Australia
At least twice per month between March and November, Todd Mall in Alice Springs transforms into a lively Sunday bazaar hawking handcrafted jewelry, local produce, natural soaps, wood carvings, hammocks, and everything in between. In the morning, listen for the “Town Crier” who rings a bell and declares the market open at the top of his tonsils. Once a month from August to November, the city also hosts a night market that often accompanies big events and includes local performers in the lineup.
May 26, 2016 08:54 PM
 · 
Serena Renner
50d6be49ba9b098ae3e703ee38c9f218.jpg
Stephen Michael Barnett/Flickr
Parap Markets
Parap Place
This Saturday institution in Darwin’s thriving Parap district is a feast for the senses. Whether you’re after a morning fill of Vietnamese coffee, tropical fruit and laksa or a local memento—from sarongs to handmade wooden jewelry—this market is for you. Don’t miss the acoustic buskers or the beautiful tropical flowers such as beehive ginger (pictured).
May 26, 2016 08:54 PM
 · 
Serena Renner
7985b62a71d057ce6fb6072413d1ee51.jpg
Palmerston & Rural Markets
Palmerston Market
Goyder Square, The Blvd, Palmerston City NT 0831, Australia
Every Friday evening from late April through October, follow the rainbow lorikeets to the Palmerston and Rural Markets in Goyder Square, roughly 20 minutes east of Darwin. The family-friendly night out is filled with entertainers, arts and crafts, fusion flavors, games and local bands and buskers that spill out from 150 stalls, creating a market that’s memorable for all ages.
November 11, 2018 08:18 AM
 · 
Serena Renner
More From AFAR
Now’s the Time for an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
Outdoor Adventure
5 Reasons to Take an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
ustoa_3
Tips + News
How to Use Travel to Help Save the World
IMAGE_HERO_OUTDOOR_ARUBA
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Have it All in the Aruban Outdoors
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
A Dream Danube Cruise Filled with Nature and Culture
BoraBora_Hero_Image
Journeys: Resorts
Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora
WFF_Cottage_0950.png
Hotels
The 8 Best New Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley to Open in 2022