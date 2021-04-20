Best Markets in the Northern Territory

36 Todd St, Alice Springs NT 0870, Australia

At least twice per month between March and November, Todd Mall in Alice Springs transforms into a lively Sunday bazaar hawking handcrafted jewelry, local produce, natural soaps, wood carvings, hammocks, and everything in between. In the morning, listen for the “Town Crier” who rings a bell and declares the market open at the top of his tonsils. Once a month from August to November, the city also hosts a night market that often accompanies big events and includes local performers in the lineup.