Best Food in Gardiner, Montana
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Loosen your belt buckle as you roll into this beloved Yellowstone gateway town, and enjoy a taste of Montana (and a craft beer or two) before your road trip continues.
120 E Park St, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA
Town Cafe overlooks the entrance to Yellowstone, and as such is pretty much the last stop before entering the park - which means that during the summer months, it's one of the busiest breakfast joints in the West, with staff serving corned beef...
We drove most of the way across Montana to get a taste for the bison burger at Helen's Corral Drive-In, and we were not disappointed. The burger paired perfectly with a frosty milkshake, and we were excited to hear that 2014 may bring with it the...
202 Main St, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA
Once you've finished snapping a dozen photos of the exterior of iconic K-Bar, you'll eventually wander inside, where you'll find yourself at the mercy of some fine Montana pizza pie. Enduringly popular with Yellowstone lovers, K-Bar has a happy,...
404 Scott St W, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA
If you're en route to Yellowstone via Gardiner, chances are that you'll zip past the Yellowstone Grill's cute little patio, and wonder to yourself when you'll see another like it - after several long hours in the car, you'll wish you had stopped...
Cafe! Books! Bakery! Internet! Hiking Tours! Cross-Country Skiing! Grizzly Bears! Ah, Tumbleweeds Cafe - is there anything you don't do? Outfitter, diner, curio shop; Tumbleweeds really shouldn't be missed the next time you roll through Gardiner...
107 S 2nd St, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA
The Two Bit Saloon is one of those iconic buildings you pass every time you stop in Gardiner to stock up on supplies for your Yellowstone expedition, but when you finally do venture inside, you wonder what took so long. Two Bit features live music...
For the best views in Gardiner, pop down onto the big patio at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill and gaze out over the river, mountains, and unspoilt terrain of Montana and Yellowstone National Park. Order up a heaping pile of elk nachos, a few craft...
210 W Park St, Gardiner, MT 59030, USA
What could be better than pulling into pretty little Gardiner after a long day on the road, ordering up a fresh pizza, and staring out over Yellowstone National Park while the sun goes down? Yellowstone Pizza Company is a great dining option...
