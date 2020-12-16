Best Boutiques in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Love to shop? Head out on a weekend shopping romp in the hip Chilean capital. Start in designer-driven Barrio Italia and continue with a visit to Lastarria or posh Vitacura with jewelry, young independent designers, and fashionable stores.
Save Place
Av. Italia 1693, Santiago, Ñuñoa, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Barrio Italia is full of antiques and furniture dealers. Taller Sofia has a hodge podge of vintage furniture and home decor ranging from porcelain teapots to scales, wooden hutches, and other forgotten treasures. Go with patience and a good eye as...
Save Place
Thor Heyerdal 2105, Santiago, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Founded in 2003 by Claudia Betanqort and Nano Pulgar, Walka Studio has been trailblazing in artisan jewelry-making for a decade. Incorporating uniquely Chilean noble materials like copper, crin (horse hair) and cow's horn, they have merged...
Save Place
local F2 - Merced 346, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean society is quite conservative by many standards with the younger generations finally starting to cut loose. Get more playful. Be expressive. US expat Jayne Morgan saw the opportunity to fill the niche for erotic toys in the capital,...
Save Place
Hall Central brings together many Chilean independent designer labels under one roof to showcase their work in Barrio Lastarria. In addition to individual collections, they also have their own HC label. Merced 346, Barrio Lastarria Phone: 56 (2)...
Save Place
Santiago, Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
The Argentine fashion label, Lupe, was much-awaited by Santiago fashionistas with its arrival in Barrio Italia, bringing hip, sleek fashion to the other side of the Andes. With a laid-back but polished look of urban cool, the seasonal collections...
Save Place
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Chilean designer Carlos Perez got his start making shirts nearly three decades ago and still has a cult following at this Atelier on the shady street in Barrio Lastarria. Beautifully sewn men's shirts and a limited amount of women's apparel...
Save Place
Avenida Italia, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
With a nod to the neighborhood’s tradition of carpentry, this furniture store sells chairs, tables, bowls, and wall hooks made of Chilean lenga wood, crafted with clean, modern lines and smooth finishes. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Save Place
Alonso de Córdova 2437, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chile's premier foodie market is akin to Dean & Deluca in the Southern Cone. A total trip for your senses, with housemade chocolate, beautiful presentations of spices, and native ingredients like Merkén or salt from the Atacama desert. Chilled...
Save Place
Today, Chilean designers more than ever are celebrating their national heritage. As they incorporate new designs inspired in local culture and handsome indigenous materials, a standout among them Ignacia Murtagh. With her studio based in the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25