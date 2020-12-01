Austria's Winter Wonderland

Where are you going?
The Austrian Alps are a winter sports paradise offering some of the world's best skiing and a winter wonderland. But you don't have to hit the slopes at Kitzbühel or strap on the skates and glide over Lake Zell to have a great time in Austria during winter. Lower prices and fewer tourists make winter city breaks a bargain, while the charm of a traditional Austrian mountain resort is not to be missed. The amazing views of an Alpine winter can also be enjoyed from inside a luxurious spa as well.
St. Anton

6580 St Anton am Arlberg, Austria
The Alps are home to a wealth of backcountry skiing so it takes a special resort to claim it has the finest off-piste terrain. St. Anton, however, does. The Austrian resort may be known for attracting advanced skiers and no-holds-barred partiers...
Seefeld

Seefeld, Austria
Seefeld is a popular Tyrolean destination for cross-country skiing and was the center of the event during the 1964 and 1976 Winter Olympics that were hosted by Innsbruck. It's also great for beginner and intermediate skiers as well as summer...
Kitzbühel

6370 Kitzbuhel, Austria
As one of Austria’s most prestigious Alpine resort towns, Kitzbühel has a reputation for being a playground for the rich and famous. However, you don’t have to be wealthy or well-known to enjoy winter here. Medieval Kitzbühel...
Skicircus Saalbach-Hinterglemm/Leogang

5753 Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
Austrian culture is deeply rooted in skiing and Skicircus is its crowning achievement. Spread over Saalbach-Hinterglemm and Leogang, the winter sports area features nearly 170 miles of piste terrain and is extremely popular with both skiers and...
Graben Street

Graben, 1010 Wien, Austria
Vienna lights up with the warm glow of the Christmas season. Twenty official Advent Markets can be found throughout the city selling seasonal gifts, crafts and sweets, from City Hall to Maria-Theresien Platz to Schönbrunn Palace. Streets...
Zell am See

5700 Zell am See, Austria
Sure, you can ice skate on a rink in the city, surrounded by church towers and historic architecture. But, why not go out to a lake? Lake Zell provides the ultimate ice skating experience as skaters enjoy a clear vista of the snow-covered...
Salzach River Valley Sleigh Rides

Salzburg, Austria
There’s nothing quite as magical as a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snowy wonderland that is the Alps in winter. For the most romantic option, head to Salzburg and take a ride through the Salzach River Valley, past snow-topped Alpine...
Klagenfurt's Christmas Market

Klagenfurt, Austria
As the snow glistens on the surrounding mountains and the Wörthersee sparkles with ice crystals, Klagenfurt lights up with its Christmas market. The scent of mulled wine and baked goods permeate the chilly air around Neuer Platz, while stalls sell...
Dachstein Glacier World

Hoher Dachstein, 4830, Austria
The Dachstein Glacier offers some of Austria’s most incredible Alpine experiences in any season, but particularly in winter. Head to the easily accessible Ice Palace for a fun look deep inside the glacier, or brave the highest...
