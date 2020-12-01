Austria's Winter Wonderland

The Austrian Alps are a winter sports paradise offering some of the world's best skiing and a winter wonderland. But you don't have to hit the slopes at Kitzbühel or strap on the skates and glide over Lake Zell to have a great time in Austria during winter. Lower prices and fewer tourists make winter city breaks a bargain, while the charm of a traditional Austrian mountain resort is not to be missed. The amazing views of an Alpine winter can also be enjoyed from inside a luxurious spa as well.