Austria's Best Castles & Palaces

Like most of Europe, mighty fortresses and palaces of all sizes dot Austria's landscape. Its imperial history has left the country with no shortage of magnificent palaces, and its one-time proximity to the invading Ottomans has left a bounty of castles and fortresses. From the lavish Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna to the medieval fortresses of the Burgenland and beyond, there is plenty to keep history and architecture buffs happy.