A Pilgrimage to Fatima, Portugal
Collected by Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert
Fatima is one of the most important religious pilgrimage sites in the world. Pilgrims travel to Fatima year round but the 13th of the months of May to October are the days that celebrate the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to the three shepherd children at the Cova da Iria ( a valley) in the parish of Fatima in 1917. On those days you may be in a crowd of thousands of pilgrims many of whom arrived from hours away on foot. A pilgrimage to this holy site is a very special experience.
2495 Fátima, Portugal
On our vacation to Portugal, my husband and I rented a car and drove the 86 miles from Lisbon to Fatima. (There are also bus trips that you can schedule at your hotel in Lisbon). We had planned a pilgrimage to this famous town during our trip....
2495-402 Fátima, Portugal
The pilgrimage site of Fatima is located in the parish of Fatima at the Cova da Iria. The Cova belonged to the families of three shepherd children who pastured the family's sheep there. The children were Lucia dos Santos and her cousins Francisco...
Cova de Iria, 2496-908 Fátima, Portugal
The Chapel of the Apparitions was constructed on the site of the apparitions of Our Lady at the Cova da Iria, Fatima. The original statue of Our Lady of Fatima rests on a stand ( which covers the holm oak tree on which she appeared to the...
Cova da Iria, 2495-438 Fátima, Portugal
On May 13, 1917, the Virgin Mary appeared to three shepherd children in the valley of Cova da Iria in the parish of Fatima in Portugal. She asked them to pray for peace in the world. The apparition was repeated for the next five months. (The area...
2495-402 Fátima, Portugal
Fatima needed a larger church so they had the Church of the Most Holy Trinity built. This huge church was constructed between 2004 and 2007. It seats about 8,500 persons. You can see the church in the background of the photo. On the right, you see...
2495 Fátima, Portugal
The square at Fatima is vast. It can hold twice as many pilgrims as the square at the Vatican in Rome. ( Another large beautiful plaza). After walking down the steps at the entrance to the square, I walked to the middle of the square. To my left...
Cova da Iria, 2495-438 Fátima, Portugal
At the Fatima Shrine in the Cova da Iria candles are lit every evening for the procession and there is a bank of lit candles near the side of the little chapel that marks the spot of Mary's apparitions in 1917. Many miracles have been recorded at...
Cova da Iria, 2495-438 Fátima, Portugal
One of my most memorable experiences at the Cova in Fatima was the evening procession. I felt an overwhelming joy as I joined the other pilgrims. In the early evening at the Capelinha the crowd gathered. After purchasing candles at the candle...
Cova da Iria, 2495-438 Fátima, Portugal
The weather in the town of Fatima is usually very warm and humid in the months of August and September. I remember one visit in early September. I was ready for the heat, I thought. This was different. I arrived in a heat wave and the temperature...
R. do Adro, 2495 Fátima, Portugal
The parish church of Fatima is in a little hamlet called Aljustrel. It is just down the road from the Cova da Iria, Fatima. The three shepherd children were baptized there and there attended Mass with their relatives and neighbors.The baptismal...
R. dos Caneiros 26, 2495-301 Fátima, Portugal
Not far from the Cova Da Iria at Fatima, is the tiny hamlet of Aljustrel. The children's homes are located in Aljustrel. They are open to the public. Life was not easy and the residents lived simply. Families were usually large and everyone shared...
Aljustrel, 2495-301 Fátima, Portugal
Francisco and Jacinta Marto, seers of Fatima, were the aunt and uncle of Francisco Pereira dos Santos Marto. His father, Joao Marto, was their brother. When I visited the houses of the three shepherd children of Fatima, I was fortunate to speak...
Iberia
This museum is in Aljustrel, the little hamlet where Francisco, Jacinta, and Lucia ( the seers at the Fatima miracle) were born and lived. The museum is set in one of the houses on the same street where the children's homes are located. Several...
Largo Infante Dom Henrique, 2440-109 Batalha, Portugal
One of the most popular side trips from Lisbon is Batalha. When most people say they went to Batalha they refer to the Battle Abbey of Santa Maria da Vitoria. This magnificent church with its convent, cloisters, and unfinished chapels is one of...
Largo Infante Dom Henrique, 2440 Batalha, Portugal
In the center of the Founder's Chapel of the Batalha monastery of Santa Maria da Vitoria, you will find the tombs of King John I and his wife Queen Philippa of Lancaster. Their sons' tombs are also there. One of their sons was Prince Henry the...
Largo Infante Dom Henrique, 2440 Batalha, Portugal
In the Founder's Chapel of the Batalha Monastery, you can see the tombs of King John I and his wife, Philippa of Lancaster, and four of their sons. One son was Prince Henry the Navigator his marble tomb is in this chapel. The massive marble tombs...
Largo Infante Dom Henrique, 2440 Batalha, Portugal
One of our side trips from Fatima was to the Monastery of Batalha. When we arrived at Batalha, we were once again awed by the beauty and architecture of this immense battle abby that we had seen years before. Outside in the huge courtyard you see...
2450 Nazaré, Portugal
Nazare, a colorful fishing village, is about 1 hour north of Fatima in Portugal. It is famous for its fishing boats and traditional clothing of its men and women. The boats are gaily painted with upturned prows as they have been since the days of...
2460-018 Alcobaça, Portugal
I stopped in the town of Alcobaca because I had heard of the beauty and size of its monastery. Alcobaca is about 100 km north of Portugal.The first King of Portugal, Afonso Henriques, built a monastery there in thanksgiving to Our Lady when he won...
3004-531 Coimbra, Portugal
About 83 km north of Fatima (203 km north of Lisbon), you'll find Coimbra University - one of Europe's first universities. History states that Coimbra University was founded in1290 . It was first situated in Lisbon, then Coimbra several times...
