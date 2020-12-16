A Perfect Day in Paris
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Make your only day in Paris as close to perfect as possible! Begin with an early morning stroll in the Luxembourg Gardens, stop for lunch in a Parisian café, and don’t stop until you see a Paris sunset behind the Louvre pyramids. Note: End it all with a tour of Paris in a tuk-tuk.
35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
75006 Paris, France
On sunny days, Parisians head for the Luxembourg Garden, built by Marie de' Medici in 1611 and modeled after the Boboli Gardens in her native Florence. In addition to the magnificent Medici Fountain, there are more than 100 statues arranged around...
49 Rue des Cloys, 75018 Paris, France
That wine barrel beside the door tells you this is the right place for simple French fare. And the boisterous crowd of regulars tells you this is where you'll want to stay and join the fun. Au Bon Coin has been run by the...
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
3 Quai Malaquais, 75006 Paris, France
Dinner cruises on the Seine have been on the Parisian visitor's bucket list since they were first introduced. Some of the modern boats lack charm, and the expensive food they serve is often less than stellar, two developments...
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
114 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris, France
Clown Bar—its name inspired by the neighboring Cirque d’Hiver (winter circus)—has a decorative borderfrom the 1920s depicting clowns at playalong withgreen, yellow, and white tiledwalls and acurving zinc bar. If the decor makes you smile, the...
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
La Terrasse, the most refined rooftop bar in Paris, attracts a well-heeled crowd who want the view without a fuss. White umbrellasprovide shade over the spacious tables on this romantic rooftop garden with rose-lined alcoves and iconic views of...
