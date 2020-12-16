A Peaceful Escape from New York
Collected by Andrew Richdale , AFAR Contributor
Don't get us wrong: New York City is great. Spend enough time there though and your body needs to recover from the noise. The Hudson Valley offers plenty of opportunities to recharge your batteries.
1 Museum Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553, USA
Traversing Maya Lin's grassy dunes that roll through Storm King Art Center's vast, open-air museum is somewhat mystifying. What seems natural underfoot is actually a series of symmetrically-orchestrated, human creations. This installation and...
18 Mill St, Port Chester, NY 10573, USA
After strolling Storm King Art Center or DIA Beacon, Tarry Lodge is the perfect stop on your way back to New York City. Mario Batali opened it up as a neighborhood restaurant for the Port Chester crowd and a go-to for out-of-town Manhattanites who...
Set in the Catskills, the Graham & Co is a boutique hotel that has reimagined the classic weekend mountain getaway. Located about two-and-a-half hours from New York City, this retreat offers spacious minimalist rooms, some with kitchenettes....
1727 U.S. 9, Germantown, NY 12526, USA
The 100-plus-year-old red barn that houses Hudson Valley Distillery is located in an area better known for wine but don't let that detour you. The tour guides are great at translating the distilling process for laymen and the applejacks are...
1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561, USA
A historic New York state resort, Mohonk Mountain House first opened in 1869 in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles from New York City. This Victorian castle has welcomed five U.S. presidents (including Bill Clinton) in addition to countless...
630 Bedford Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591, USA
Thirty miles north of Manhattan, the 80-acre Blue Hill farm compound that sources this restaurant includes four barns, two silos, 100 or so geese, thousands of chickens and hens, dozens of colonies of bees, and that's just for starters. Run by a...
2 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508, USA
Housed in an old textile factory and restored in the early 2010s, The Roundhouse offers modern, industrial-chic décor, set against a gorgeous waterfall that feeds into the adjacent Fishkill Creek. Minimalist without feeling cold,...
27 Grand St, New York, NY 10013, USA
The 114-room art boutique The James brings dozens of comfortable amenities—including a wine hour, Intelligent Nutrients organic toiletries, a spacious garden patio, and a design that is similar to lofts in the city—but the greatest draw is the...
