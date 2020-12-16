A Concierge's Recommendations for Montreal
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
We asked Simon Bajouk, the concierge at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Montreal, to share some of his favorite spots in Montreal.
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The second great dilemma that plagues Mile End, along with coffee. Both these bagel providers have been operating since the neighborhood used to be predominantly Jewish, in the case of Fairmount Bagel since 1949, and in the case of St-Viateur...
60 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
Summertime in Montreal brings with it all sorts of reasons to celebrate, and one of the main ones is the re-opening of the city’s ice cream parlors. This particular one on Rue Fairmount is easily the city’s most sophisticated ice cream shop, with...
124 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L1, Canada
Olimpico is one of those places I visit whenever I return to Montreal. It is the quintessential cafe in the heart of Mile End. The decor is a mish-mash of sports bar and old-time hang out; there's a lot of Team Italia posters and soccer regalia...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
Montreal, QC, Canada
You might not think that Canadian history is a topic that would sustain your interest for too long, but a visit to the McCord Museum will likely change that preconception. With a tagline of "Our People, Our Stories," the museum is committed to...
2705 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N9, Canada
Griffintown sits outside the well-beaten tourist path, to the west of the museums and shopping on Sherbrooke (and so even farther west from Old Montreal). If you make the journey, you'll find a residential neighborhood which is enjoying a...
Marché public Atwater, 138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
Maître saucissier (sausage master) William J. Walter has many locations in Montreal, but since the Atwater Market is worth a trip in its own right, Ritz-Carlton concierge Simon Bajouk recommends a visit to that location. Pick up a bratwurst (or...
Rue McGill & Rue de la Commune O, Montréal, QC H3C, Canada
Bota Bota began its life on the water as a ferryboat. Then called the Arthur Cardin, it sailed between the cities of Sorel and Berthier, just east of Montreal, back in the 1950s. Many years later, someone had the idea to transform this mothballed...
4175 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1Y7, Canada
Not to be mistaken for the popular izakaya of the same name (and same owners) down the street, on Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Avenue des Pins, this Big In Japan is on the corner of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Rue Rachel. You may not notice the...
3424 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2X 2H5, Canada
A Montreal favorite, this wine bar is known for its elegant food and drinks— and comes recommended highly by Ritz-Carlton concierge Simon Bajouk. The wine selection is vast and the staff is extremely helpful in guiding visitors to something that...
1595 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2S9, Canada
When Bouillon Bilk first opened in 2011, Montréal's restaurant critics were intrigued. The chef, François Nadon, had worked at several of the city's top restaurants but was largely unknown, and the restaurant was located on an...
219, ave. Mont-Royal Ouest, Montréal, QC H2T 2T2, Canada
With a playful menu divided into sections named "warm-up," "game," "set," and "match" sections, Le Filet volleys some exceptional dishes at guests. Opened in 2011, the restaurant specializes in seafood but does an equally good job with meat...
