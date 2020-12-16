Where are you going?
14 Stunning Hidden Beaches

Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
Zurriola beach

Zurriola Ibilbidea, s/n, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Zurriola beach is slightly off the radar, or at least as much off the radar as one of a city's three beaches can be. The only tourists that typically venture over are of the surfing persuasion, and sitting to watch the sunset on the wall that...
La Playuela

Playa Sucia, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Five years ago, my friends and I found a secret beach near the Cabo Rojo Lighthouse. To this day, we've never seen anyone else there. Ignore the beach's misnomer—Bahia Sucia (dirty bay)—and plan on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. outing to this natural...
Nhà Hàng Ái Xiêm

Bãi Sao An Thới, Thị Trấn An Thới, Phú Quốc, An Thới, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
The beach that will leave you speechless. Bai Sao (South Beach - in English) is located on the Vietnamese island, Phu Quoc. This place oozes relaxation. The mood on the island is very different from mainland Vietnam and if you have any inclination...
Secret Lagoon

El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
This photo has not been retouched. And ironically, when we pulled into Secret Lagoon (yep - that's the actual name), no one was there. I expected hordes of tourists, but it lived up to its name. You can book a 3-day boat tour with several...
Fitzroy Island

Fitzroy Island, QLD 4871, Australia
Known as where the reef meets the rainforest, Fitzroy Island is one of those secrets in Australia that you want to keep to yourself. A 45 minute Fast Cat ferry ride from Cairns, the journey is as dreamy as the destination. Once on the island...
El Nido in Photos

El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
I’ve always wondered what it would be like to explore far-flung islands and experience life as a castaway or something like it. My fantasies became reality when I discovered Tao, an organization in the Philippines offering adventures to the remote...
