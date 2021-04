Secret Lagoon El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

God's Own Happy Place This photo has not been retouched. And ironically, when we pulled into Secret Lagoon (yep - that's the actual name), no one was there. I expected hordes of tourists, but it lived up to its name. You can book a 3-day boat tour with several companies. I went with Abandon Paradise Expeditions. It was incredible. Deserted beaches, tent camping, and a guy who speared and then cooked fish over an open fire while we drank rum. El Nido's a must-see in the Philippines.