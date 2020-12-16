12 Incredible Experiences in Kerala
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
Boat rides, elephants, and classic dance in and around Kochi.
1/387, Princess St, Fort Nagar, Fort Kochi, Kochi, Kerala 682001, India
India boasts many traditional regional dance forms, but kathakali, with its elaborate, colorful costumes and masks is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive. With roots going back to ancient Hindu temple plays (some think as far back as the 2nd...
Kavanattinkara, Kumarakom, Kerala 686563, India
If you are looking for tropical paradise, look no farther than the Vivanta by Taj resort in Kumarakom. Located in the Kerala Backwaters, this resort is nestled beside a bird sanctuary on the Vembanadu lake. With private bungalows complete with...
Kovalam, Kerala, India
Fruit bats, large and small, are common creatures in the south Indian state of Kerala. On my road trip to the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, I took a stop to stretch my legs and use the facilities. As I got out of the car, I heard a loud...
Church Road, Pallathuruthy, Kainakary South, Kerala 688505, India
The word that keeps coming to mind when I remember my trip through the Kerala backwaters in India is "languid." I took three kinds of boat rides through these tropical waterways in south India: canoe, motorboat, and house boat. The canoe was my...
1/320 Tower Road Fort Kochi Vasco Da Gama, Square, Kochi, Kerala 682001, India
A lovely heritage house-turned-hotel in the historic fort area of old Cochin. Across from the hotel, the coast is lined with the area's iconic Chinese fishing nets. The hotel is well located if you only have a day or two before a houseboat tour of...
