Acclimatize for two days, visiting Oslo's museums, spas, and the city ski resort—before heading to Lillehammer for two days of serious ski action. From there, a 15-hour train ride to Bodø brings you into perpetual night. Spend two days hiking, snowshoeing, fishing, and skiing before going by bus, plane, or boat to Tromsø, a surprisingly happening city in Norway's far north. Watch for the northern lights until it's time to fly back to Oslo.