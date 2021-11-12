6 Trips That Help You Give Back

Travel experiences that empower rather than simply finance can uplift, upskill, and provide a voice. Here are some operators and hotels that consider the long-term impact on both visitors and the community.

Awamaki

Peru

Founded on the principle that income in the hands of women uplifts whole communities, Awamaki improves educational opportunities for the next generation and tackles climate-related issues including overpopulation. The nonprofit’s approach is two-pronged. First, by working with women’s artisan cooperatives in the Patacancha Valley above Ollantaytambo (near the Sacred Valley of the Incas), Awamaki provides technical and administrative skills and a link to the global marketplace via an online shop. Second, it works with willing rural communities to develop a low-impact tourism product that fits around childcare and agricultural schedules. Experiences include a weaving demonstration and a lunch featuring food cooked in a traditional Quechan Pachamanca “earth oven.” A Sustainable Tourism program prepares the community for tourists, covering a number of topics including how to prepare food safely and create comfortable homestays. Before joining the Awamaki program, none of the local women made as much money as their husbands; after the program, 60 percent do. “Tourism has helped us realize that our culture is interesting to people outside of our community, and this helps younger people want to learn more about weaving,” says Jesusa Puma from Huilloc Alto. “It’s helping to keep the culture alive.”

Kasbah du Toubkal

Morocco

So high up into the Atlas Mountains that the last few hundred yards of the journey there involve hiking with mules, Kasbah du Toubkal has long stood as a beacon of responsible community tourism. The lodge may not be locally owned, but once the Kasbah’s U.K. owners reconstructed the building, they handed the running and responsibility of the lodge over to the neighboring Berber community. Unlike the arrangement in other operations, no expats are running the show behind the scenes, and all employees are local. The result is a genuine slice of Berber hospitality, from the date dipping and rosewater ceremonies on arrival to a low level of hierarchy among staff. Another aspect that sets the Kasbah apart is the 5 percent community fee added to bookings. This income helps improve infrastructure through the local Association Bassins d’Imlil; it’s funded a new ambulance service, trash collection, and a community hammam. Recently, a portion of this fee has gone to the charity Education For All, which provides safe boardinghouses for girls from rural villages to attend school. Each year, around 200 girls benefit from the facilities, and this year’s graduating cohort celebrated a 92 percent pass rate (compared to a national average of just 68 percent).

Photograph by Malin Fezehai The Sumba Hospitality Foundation supports Indonesian rice growers.

Maringi Sumba

Sumba Island, Indonesia