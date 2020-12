The number-one reason to visit St Barths are the beaches. The best beaches (basically all of them) are the stuff island dreams are made of. All of the island's beaches are open to the public year-round, and even during peak season they're never really crowded. Whether you're looking for a place to picnic, the perfect snorkeling spot, a sunbather's paradise, or a bit of sand to run under your toes, St Barths has you covered.