Emy Rodriguez Flores

Emy Rodriguez is a freelance travel journalist from Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Before he was ten, he developed a fear of small steps at Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica. His dad was a pilot, which encouraged him to travel the world suitcase first and questions later.

A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, he has dedicated himself to using his privilege as a travel writer to showcase and preserve underserved communities and their incomparable voices. His writing has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor’s, and more. Before diving into editorial, he worked in marketing and public relations for companies like Ralph Lauren and Estée Lauder. He is passionate about discovering different angles using his perspective as a person of color.

He currently lives in Barcelona, Spain, and is set on becoming the first Puerto Rican to wave a Puerto Rican flag underwater at the most remote scuba diving location on earth.

