Rebecca Lowe is a London-based freelance journalist with a decade of experience writing for regional, national and international publications. She specialises in human rights, with a focus on the Middle East. In July 2015-16, she cycled solo through 20 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in order to challenge preconceptions about the region and tell the stories of the people she met there. The 11,000km journey from London to Tehran took her a year, and will be documented in a forthcoming book – Neither East Nor West – due to be published in early 2020.