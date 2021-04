If you're a sporty type, there's hardly a better way to tour Amsterdam than on wheels. Not the kind that attach to a bicycle frame, but those you strap onto your feet for a skating adventure. If the streets are dry, you can join one on any Friday night at Vondelpark, when local skaters convene for a 20km roll around the city. If you're not skilled enough to brake well, opt for a more conventional way to see the Dutch capital. With skating skills that are up to speed, partake in a tradition that's been bringing out folks to rock 'n roll on wheels since 1997.Friday Night Skates are held year-round, barring mega-inclement weather. Anyone can participate, free of charge. Helmets and other protective gear are encouraged. On holidays, there are special theme tours, including a masquerade skate on Halloween and Santa Skate in December for which you can purchase Mr. & Mrs. Claus outfits. Check the website for weekly updates.