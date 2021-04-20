Vondelpark

The city’s largest park is also its most popular although it rarely feels crowded. It’s a pleasant place to enjoy the outdoors after a visit to the nearby Rijksmuseum. Choose to stroll in the shade of the chestnut trees or relax on the grass beside one of Vondelpark’s many ponds. Within the park you can find a lovely rose garden, a few cafés and an open-air theater where free shows sometimes play.