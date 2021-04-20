Vins Urbains
Located in the heart of Bordeaux’s historic district, Vins Urbains draws oenophiles and wine novices alike with more than 250 wines on offer at any time of day. Here, owners Jan and Christelle will guide you through their handpicked vintages, sharing anecdotes about the wines and their makers as they go. Beyond wine, the boutique specializes in produits du terroir
like sardine rillettes, white truffle tapenade, and artisanal cheeses, so order something to pair with your wine. Also note that the vaulted cellar downstairs can accommodate groups and special tastings should you want to bring friends or family for a special occasion.