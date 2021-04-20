Where are you going?
InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hotel

2-5 Place de la Comédie, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Website
| +33 5 57 30 44 44
InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hotel France

InterContinental Bordeaux – Le Grand Hotel

Luxury and personalized service are the hallmarks of this InterContinental set in an 18th-century historic building on Bordeaux’s impressive main square. With sumptuous decor that recalls the gracious mansions of yore, plus two Gordon Ramsay restaurants, one of Bordeaux’s loveliest lounges, a rooftop bar with stellar views, and a spa with a pool, sauna, hammam, and fitness room, the hotel really does have it all. Staying here, guests are based in the very heart of Bordeaux, just minutes from the old opera house as well as top dining, nightlife, shopping, and sightseeing—that is, if they can pry themselves away from the hotel.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

