Cathédrale St-André de Bordeaux
Place Pey Berland, 33000 Bordeaux, France
| +33 5 56 52 68 10
More info
Sun 9:30am - 1pm
Sun - Sat 3pm - 7:30pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 1pm
Cathédrale St-André de BordeauxOne of Bordeaux’s more ancient edifices, this UNESCO World Heritage site features a Romanesque wall from as far back as 1096. It’s also where 13-year-old Eleanor of Aquitaine married her first husband, King Louis VII, in 1137, and where fodder was stored during the French Revolution.
The Roman Catholic church was first constructed in the 11th century, though little of the original structure remains. While the Royal Gate dates to the 13th century, the cathedral that stands today wasn’t built until the 14th and 15th centuries. Visit this Gothic-style masterpiece to admire the exquisite masonry and important art collection, which features everything from paintings and statues to silver objects, ornaments, and liturgical vestments. Then be sure to climb the 160-foot bell tower for some of the best views of the city—and, better still, the church’s famously expressive gargoyles.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Cathédrale Saint-André de Bordeaux
