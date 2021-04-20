Where are you going?
La Cité du Vin

Esplanade de Pontac, 134 Quai de Bacalan, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Website
| +33 5 56 16 20 20
La Cité du Vin France

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm

Housed in a building that looks like a giant, shimmering wine decanter, La Cité du Vin is the world’s first high-tech, interactive wine museum. Experts from more than 40 different countries weighed in on the exhibitions here, which cover everything from the history, cultivation, production, and trade of wine to grape varieties, contemporary trends, and climate change. After touring the 32,000-square-foot space, visitors can enjoy a free glass of wine (or grape juice for children), then stock up on bottles at the boutique, dine at one of the on-site restaurants, or test their new knowledge at the rooftop bar, which features spectacular views of the city.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

