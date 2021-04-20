All in a Day's Work at Vik

Dramatic weather shifts, rolling waves, shiny black sand, and an itty-bitty serving of sunshine. The thick cloud cover parts for 10 and a half minutes. Seriously. Enough time to take a few magical pictures of the sea stacks at Vik. There was snow and hail a while back, and we had to huddle together with our cameras inside our jackets. But now the only challenge is to wait for the right wave to wash up the black sand beach, with the sun’s light reflecting in it. According to Icelandic lore, these are trolls that got back too late after a night of trying to capture some ships. When daylight broke, they turned to rock. It’s a good thing they were photogenic trolls!