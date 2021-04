During a trip to Iceland in January to celebrate my 40th birthday, my husband and I rented a car so we could explore the country on our own schedule. We were struck by how amazing the sunsets were in the winter, lasting for 45 minutes to an hour and casting the most beautiful light over the landscape. Everything was bathed in a pink and baby blue alpenglow. This stretch of road between Vik and Selfoss perfectly summed up what winter driving was like in Iceland: the roads aren't perfect but are passable if you're comfortable driving on ice; the landscape is dramatic, in large part because it's so sparsely populated; there's very little traffic, so you better ensure that your car is in good repair and full of gas; and the sunsets are gorgeous and seem to go on forever. I loved Iceland in the winter, especially the contrasts the snow and rocks create, and I can't wait to go back!