ViaVia Brussels

Mingle with Travel Junkies over Belgian Beer
The Via Via Travellers Cafe is more than just a pub. During the day, you can enjoy a coffee under the glass-roofed atrium and, at night, it’s a great place to sample Belgian beer, particularly the local, Brussels
“Zinnebir.” But Via Via is also part of a larger network of ‘travellers cafes’ across the globe. Here, you can mix and mingle with locals and fellow travellers alike. The walls are lined with well-thumbed guidebooks, to inspire your wanderlust and there are live concerts, events and exhibitions to inspire your creativity. There are 5 locations in Belgium, with the Brussels Via Via centrally located at one end of Place St. Catherine.