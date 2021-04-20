Where are you going?
ViaVia Brussels

Quai aux Briques 74, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Mingle with Travel Junkies over Belgian Beer

Sun 2pm - 12am
Mon 3pm - 12am
Tue - Thur 3pm - 1am
Fri 3pm - 2:30am
Sat 2pm - 2:30am

Mingle with Travel Junkies over Belgian Beer

The Via Via Travellers Cafe is more than just a pub. During the day, you can enjoy a coffee under the glass-roofed atrium and, at night, it’s a great place to sample Belgian beer, particularly the local, Brussels “Zinnebir.” But Via Via is also part of a larger network of ‘travellers cafes’ across the globe. Here, you can mix and mingle with locals and fellow travellers alike. The walls are lined with well-thumbed guidebooks, to inspire your wanderlust and there are live concerts, events and exhibitions to inspire your creativity. There are 5 locations in Belgium, with the Brussels Via Via centrally located at one end of Place St. Catherine.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

