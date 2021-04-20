Where are you going?
Van der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort

Bapor Kibra z/n Willemstad, Curacao, Bapor Kibrá, Willemstad, Curaçao
Website
| +599 9 463 1600
Van der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort

Offering a bit of the South Pacific in the Caribbean, the Van der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort features thatched-roof cottages set amid gardens and green, saltwater pools. The deep, wood-paneled rooms have direct paths to the pools as well as the Cabana and Mood Beach clubs. For an extra $20 per night, you can even book a full-service room, which includes a lounging bed at the beach (reserve it a day in advance to ensure you get a spot), a minibar with drinks and snacks, and nightly turndown service. The beach clubs serve the standard international fare and host weekly theme nights like a Friday fresh fish market with live music. A range of additional dining and nightlife options exists along Mambo Beach Boulevard, adjacent to the resort, and the aquarium is a short walk away. While Kontiki does not have a full-service spa, guests can book massages and manicures right on the beach.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

